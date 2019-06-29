Quero’s double leads GCL Tigers East to 7-2 win over GCL Tigers West

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Quero hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the GCL Tigers East to a 7-2 win over the GCL Tigers West on Saturday.

The double by Quero scored Jimmy Mojica and Cordell Dunn to give the GCL Tigers East a 3-1 lead.

Beau Brieske (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while GCL Tigers West starter Keider Montero (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Ildemaro Escalona doubled and singled for the GCL Tigers West.