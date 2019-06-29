Ponce de Leon leads DSL Brewers to 7-3 win over DSL Cubs2

, (AP) -- Joneiker Ponce de Leon had three hits and three RBI as the DSL Brewers beat the DSL Cubs2 7-3 on Saturday. With the loss, the DSL Cubs2 snapped a six-game winning streak.

Down 1-0 in the second, DSL Cubs2 tied it up when Flemin Bautista hit a solo home run.

The DSL Brewers grabbed the lead in the fifth inning when Alejandro Marte hit an RBI double, scoring Ponce de Leon.

The DSL Brewers later added four runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. In the sixth, Ponce de Leon hit a two-run double, while Henry Leon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Branlyn Jaraba in the seventh.

DSL Brewers right-hander Rafael Garcia (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kelvin Feliz (0-1) took the tough loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing two runs and five hits over five innings.

For the DSL Cubs2, Orlando Zapata singled three times.