McInerney, Andrews lead the way for Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Pat McInerney homered and doubled, scoring two runs as the Carolina Mudcats topped the Potomac Nationals 7-5 on Saturday.

Clayton Andrews singled three times with two RBIs for Carolina.

Down 3-2, the Mudcats took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Ryan Aguilar hit a two-run single and Trever Morrison hit an RBI double en route to the two-run lead.

The Mudcats later tacked on a run in both the fifth and seventh innings. In the fifth, Andrews hit an RBI single, while McInerney hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Starter Christian Taugner (3-5) got the win while Hayden Howard (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

Jakson Reetz homered and singled twice for the Nationals.

With the win, Carolina improved to 11-2 against Potomac this season.