Maxwell’s double leads Monclova to 10-5 win over Puebla

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Bruce Maxwell hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 10-5 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Saturday.

The double by Maxwell, part of a four-run inning, gave the Acereros a 5-3 lead before Chris Carter scored on a wild pitch and Maxwell scored on a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Monclova starter Geno Encina (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Castellanos (2-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.