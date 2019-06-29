Fernander leads Connecticut to 3-1 win over Hudson Valley

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Chavez Fernander struck out nine hitters over six innings, leading the Connecticut Tigers over the Hudson Valley Renegades in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Fernander (2-1) allowed three hits to get the win.

Connecticut went up 2-0 in the third after Jordan Verdon hit an RBI single, driving in Bryant Packard.

After Connecticut added a run in the sixth when Eric De La Rosa scored on an error, the Renegades cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Carlos Vargas hit a solo home run.

Edisson Gonzalez (0-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and eight hits while striking out eight in the New York-Penn League game.