Alcantara, Schwindel lift Erie over Harrisburg 6-5

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Sergio Alcantara doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Erie SeaWolves beat the Harrisburg Senators 6-5 on Saturday.

Frank Schwindel singled three times for Erie.

Erie started the scoring in the first inning when Jose Azocar hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 6-2, the Senators cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Chuck Taylor scored on an error and Tyler Goeddel hit a two-run double.

Erie right-hander Alex Faedo (5-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Mapes (3-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over five innings.

Goeddel doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the Senators.