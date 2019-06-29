Parke leads Birmingham to 5-0 win over Mobile

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- John Parke allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Birmingham Barons over the Mobile BayBears in a 5-0 win on Saturday.

Parke (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one.

In the bottom of the second, Birmingham grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Laz Rivera that scored Gavin Sheets. The Barons then added a run in the third and three in the fifth. In the third, Blake Rutherford hit an RBI single, while Ramon Torres and Rutherford hit RBI singles in the fifth.

Zack Kelly (1-3) went five innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The BayBears were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Barons' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

With the win, Birmingham improved to 6-3 against Mobile this season.