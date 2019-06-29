Roller’s triple leads Great Lakes over Fort Wayne in 10 innings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Chris Roller hit an RBI triple in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Great Lakes Loons to a 7-6 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Saturday.

Luke Heyer scored the go-ahead run on the triple after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Great Lakes added an insurance run when Roller scored on a single by Jair Camargo.

In the bottom of the inning, Fort Wayne scored on a single by Dwanya Williams-Sutton that brought home Grant Little. However, the rally ended when Heyer got Lee Solomon to hit into a double play to end the game.

Dillon Paulson homered twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Heyer (1-0) got the win in relief while Henry Henry (7-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Stranding 18 men on base, the TinCaps did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Xavier Edwards doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs for the TinCaps. Justin Lopez tripled and singled, scoring two runs.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 9-3 against Fort Wayne this season.