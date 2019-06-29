Perez, Tri-City beats Everett in no-hitter

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Ramon Perez and three other pitchers combined for a no-hitter, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 5-0 victory over the Everett AquaSox on Saturday.

Perez (1-0) went four scoreless innings, striking out four and walking one to pick up the win.

Tri-City got on the board first in the third inning when Kelvin Melean hit an RBI double and then scored on an out.

The Dust Devils later added single runs in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings to finish off the shutout.

Juan Mercedes (1-2) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Tri-City hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

The AquaSox were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Dust Devils' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.