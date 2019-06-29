Dale’s single leads AZL Padres 2 to 7-3 win over AZL White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jarryd Dale hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to a 7-3 win over the AZL White Sox on Sunday.

Junior Perez scored on the play to give the AZL Padres 2 a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a single by Dale.

The AZL Padres 2 later added two runs in the third and four in the seventh. In the third, Yeison Santana hit a two-run single, while Michael Cantu hit a two-run double in the seventh.

Eudi Asencio (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL White Sox starter Avery Weems (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.