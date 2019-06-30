Frisbee, Villar lead San Jose to 13-1 win over Stockton

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- David Villar had four hits and three RBI, and Matt Frisbee hurled seven scoreless innings as the San Jose Giants topped the Stockton Ports 13-1 on Sunday.

Frisbee (4-6) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing three hits.

San Jose had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the third inning and five in the eighth.

In the third, Joey Bart hit a two-run home run, while Villar drove in three runs and Jett Manning drove in two in the eighth.

Xavier Altamirano (3-4) went five innings, allowing six runs and 10 hits in the California League game. He also struck out three and walked one.