Dortmund signs Mateu Morey on free transfer from Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund has boosted its defensive options ahead of the new season by signing Spanish right back Mateu Morey on a free transfer from Barcelona.

The Bundesliga club says the 19-year-old Morey has signed a contract through June 2024.

Morey, who won the European Under-17 Championship with Spain and the 2016-17 UEFA Youth League with Barcelona, is being signed for the future as Achraf Hakimi will return to Real Madrid after his loan ends next year, and the 33-year-old Lukasz Pisczczek will likely retire.

Dortmund, which finished runner-up to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season, has been busy with new signings.

The club already signed Germany midfielders Nico Schulz and Julian Brandt from Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen for a reported 25 million euros ($28.5 million) each, and Belgium forward Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Mönchengladbach for a reported 25.5 million euros ($29 million) plus bonuses, while Mats Hummels is returning from Bayern in a deal worth up to 38 million euros ($43.2 million).