Inoa’s homer leads DSL Cardinals Red to 8-3 win over DSL Mets2

, (AP) -- Albert Inoa hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Cardinals Red to an 8-3 win over the DSL Mets2 on Monday. The DSL Cardinals Red swept the short two-game series with the win.

The home run by Inoa started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the DSL Cardinals Red a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Roblin Heredia and Claudio Ramirez hit RBI singles.

Diowill Burgos homered and singled, scoring two runs for DSL Cardinals Red.

Oliver Lopez (1-1) got the win in relief while Daniel Juarez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Omar De Los Santos homered, doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the DSL Mets2.

DSL Cardinals Red remains undefeated against DSL Mets2 this season at 4-0.