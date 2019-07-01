Sagdal’s homer leads Harrisburg to 10-2 win over Richmond

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Ian Sagdal hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 10-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Monday.

The home run by Sagdal scored Adrian Sanchez and Tres Barrera to give the Senators a 3-0 lead.

Harrisburg later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fifth, when Chuck Taylor scored on a wild pitch to help put the game away.

Harrisburg right-hander Mario Sanchez (6-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Brandon Beachy (3-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and six hits over four innings.

With the win, Harrisburg improved to 3-1 against Richmond this season.