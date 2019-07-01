Green leads Pulaski over Elizabethton 8-4

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Ryder Green homered and had two hits as the Pulaski Yankees defeated the Elizabethton Twins 8-4 on Monday.

Pulaski started the scoring in the second inning when Green hit a solo home run.

After Pulaski added two runs in the third, the Twins cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Tyler Webb scored when a runner was thrown out.

Pulaski starter Yoendrys Gomez (3-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Prelander Berroa (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing five runs and six hits over five innings.

In the losing effort, the Twins recorded a season-high six extra base hits. Willie Joe Garry Jr. doubled twice and singled for the Twins.