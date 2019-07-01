Sports
Winn, Chavez lead Hickory to 4-1 win over West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Frainyer Chavez homered and had two hits, and Cole Winn threw five scoreless innings as the Hickory Crawdads topped the West Virginia Power 4-1 on Monday.
Winn (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked two while allowing two hits.
Up 1-0 in the third, Hickory added to its lead when Melvin Novoa hit a two-run home run.
After Hickory added a run in the fourth on a home run by Chavez, the Power cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Julio Rodriguez hit a solo home run.
Devin Sweet (3-4) went six innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked one.
With the win, Hickory improved to 3-1 against West Virginia this season.
