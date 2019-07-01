Avalo’s homer leads Rocky Mountain to 2-0 win over Grand Junction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Luis Avalo hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 2-0 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Monday.

The home run by Avalo scored Jose Sibrian and provided all the offense for Rocky Mountain.

Starter Michele Vassalotti (1-3) got the win while Cayden Hatcher (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Pioneer League game.

The Rockies were blanked for the second time this season, while the Vibes' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.