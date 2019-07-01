McConnell’s double leads Idaho Falls to 6-4 win over Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Brady McConnell hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Idaho Falls Chukars to a 6-4 win over the Missoula Osprey on Monday.

The double by McConnell gave the Chukars a 4-2 lead and capped a four-run inning for Idaho Falls. Earlier in the inning, Idaho Falls tied the game when Isaiah Henry scored on a wild pitch.

Following the big inning, the Osprey tied the game in the sixth inning when Dominic Canzone hit a two-run home run.

The Chukars took the lead for good in the eighth when Juan Carlos Negret hit a sacrifice fly, scoring McConnell.

Brady Cox (1-0) got the win in relief while Liu Fuenmayor (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Canzone homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the Osprey.