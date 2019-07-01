Sports
Mann, Yarnall lead the way for Rancho Cuca.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Devin Mann doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes beat the Lake Elsinore Storm 7-5 on Monday.
Nick Yarnall doubled twice with two runs for Rancho Cuca..
Rancho Cuca. took the lead in the first when Mann hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Jeren Kendall.
Trailing 5-2, the Storm cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Allen Cordoba scored on a groundout and Gabriel Arias hit an RBI single.
The Quakes extended their lead in the seventh when Marcus Chiu hit a two-run home run.
Lake Elsinore saw its comeback attempt come up short after Luis Campusano hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Esteury Ruiz in the ninth inning to cut the Rancho Cuca. lead to 7-5.
Wills Montgomerie (6-2) got the win in relief while Lake Elsinore starter Osvaldo Hernandez (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.
Jeisson Rosario doubled and singled for the Storm.
With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 13-6 against Lake Elsinore this season.
