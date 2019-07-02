Espinal leads Scranton/WB to 4-0 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Raynel Espinal struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders over the Pawtucket Red Sox in a 4-0 win on Tuesday.

Espinal (4-7) allowed four hits while walking one to pick up the win.

In the second inning, Scranton/WB went up 3-0 early after Trey Amburgey hit a solo home run and Wendell Rijo hit a two-run double. The RailRiders scored again in the third inning when Mandy Alvarez hit an RBI single, driving in Tyler Wade.

Kyle Hart (3-3) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Red Sox were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the RailRiders' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 4-1 against Pawtucket this season.