Davidson, Granite lead the way for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Matt Davidson homered and doubled, driving in three runs as the Nashville Sounds defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers 6-4 on Tuesday.

Zack Granite doubled and singled twice for Nashville.

Nashville started the scoring in the first inning when Scott Heineman and Granite scored on an error.

Trailing 5-1, the Dodgers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Connor Joe hit a two-run home run.

The Sounds tacked on another run in the seventh when Davidson hit an RBI double, bringing home Eli White.

Okla. City saw its comeback attempt come up short after DJ Peters hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Joe in the eighth inning to cut the Nashville lead to 6-4.

Nashville starter Seth Maness (5-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Dennis Santana (2-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings.