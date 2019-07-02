Bluefield beats Danville 14-6

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Anthony Morales scored on an error, PK Morris scored on an error and Joseph Reyes scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 14-6 win over the Danville Braves on Tuesday.

The play came in the midst of a nine-run inning and gave the Blue Jays a 7-3 lead. Later in the inning, Scotty Bradley scored on an error and Spencer Horwitz hit a three-run double.

The Blue Jays later added a run in the seventh and two in the ninth. In the seventh, Addison Barger scored on a wild pitch, while Barger and Horwitz hit RBI singles in the ninth.

Naswell Paulino (1-0) got the win in relief while Alger Hodgson (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Bluefield took advantage of some erratic Danville pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Michael Mateja homered and singled, driving home four runs for the Braves.