Reyes’ single leads Missoula to 2-1 win over Idaho Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Jose Reyes hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Missoula Osprey a 2-1 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Tuesday.

Cesar Garcia scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a ground out by Cam Coursey.

The single by Reyes scored Garcia to give the Osprey a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Missoula grabbed the lead on a double by Dominic Canzone that scored Liover Peguero. Idaho Falls answered in the sixth inning when Juan Carlos Negret hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Marquez.

Garcia singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.

Nick Marchese (2-0) got the win in relief while Christian Cosby (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Marquez tripled and singled, also stealing a base for the Chukars.