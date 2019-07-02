Lee hits walk-off single in 13th, NW Arkansas beats Arkansas 9-8

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Khalil Lee hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 13th inning, as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals topped the Arkansas Travelers 9-8 on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Naturals and a three-game winning streak for the Travelers.

Angelo Castellano scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a walk by D.J. Burt and then went to third on a single by Lee.

The Travelers took an 8-7 lead in the top of the 13th when Joe DeCarlo scored on an error.

Grant Gavin (5-3) got the win in relief while Matt Tenuta (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Travelers, Donnie Walton tripled and singled three times, driving home three runs.

Despite the loss, Arkansas is 12-5 against NW Arkansas this season.