AZL Giants Black beats AZL Cubs 2 7-1

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Grant McCray scored on a groundout in the first inning, leading the AZL Giants Black to a 7-1 win over the AZL Cubs 2 on Wednesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the AZL Giants Black.

McCray scored on the play to give the AZL Giants Black a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Tyler Fitzgerald and then went to third on a wild pitch.

With the score tied 1-1 in the third, the AZL Giants Black took the lead for good when Fitzgerald hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jean Pena.

AZL Giants Black right-hander Jasier Herrera (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Luis Ramos (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over four innings.

Grayson Byrd homered and singled for the AZL Cubs 2.