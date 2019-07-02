Snyder’s single leads Lancaster to 5-4 win over Inland Empire

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Taylor Snyder hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 5-4 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Tuesday.

The single by Snyder scored Sean Bouchard to give the JetHawks a 5-2 lead.

Inland Empire cut the deficit to one after Jordan Zimmerman hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and Orlando Martinez scored on an error in the ninth.

Starter Garrett Schilling (5-4) got the win while Denny Brady (3-8) took the loss in relief in the California League game.

For the 66ers, Martinez doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Lancaster improved to 11-5 against Inland Empire this season.