Salazar leads Durango to 9-4 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Javier Salazar hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Generales de Durango beat the Tigres de Quintana Roo 9-4 on Wednesday. The Tigres saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Durango batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a two-run double by Daniel Mayora.

Following the big inning, the Tigres cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a three-run home run.

Durango starter Luis Payan (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Marco Quevedo (2-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up six runs and six hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Rodriguez homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Tigres.