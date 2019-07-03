Hill hits walk-off homer in 10th, Erie beats Binghamton 4-3

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Derek Hill hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Erie SeaWolves defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-3 on Wednesday. The SeaWolves swept the three-game series with the win.

The Rumble Ponies took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th when Luis Carpio hit an RBI single, driving in Andres Gimenez.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Erie's Logan Shore and Binghamton's David Peterson delivered great starts. Shore struck out one while allowing one run and five hits over 6 2/3 innings. Peterson allowed two runs and six hits over seven innings. He also struck out five and walked one.

Drew Carlton (1-2) got the win in relief while Matt Blackham (4-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Hill homered and doubled, driving home two runs in the win.