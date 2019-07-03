Cordero hits grand slam, leads Frisco over Corpus Christi

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Frisco RoughRiders to an 11-10 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Cordero scored LeDarious Clark, Leody Taveras, and Ryan Dorow to give the RoughRiders an 11-6 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Corpus Christi cut into the lead on a grand slam by Lorenzo Quintana that scored Ronnie Dawson, Abraham Toro and Seth Beer.

Starter Jonathan Hernandez (3-7) got the win while J.B. Bukauskas (0-4) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Quintana homered, doubled and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring three for the Hooks. Beer homered and singled three times, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.