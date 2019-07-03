Rosa’s single leads Tabasco to 7-2 win over Saltillo

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Jovan Rosa hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 7-2 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Wednesday.

The single by Rosa came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Olmecas a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Daniel Carbonell hit a three-run home run.

Enrique Oquendo (3-3) got the win in relief while Benny Suarez (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.