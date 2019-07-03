Rodriguez leads Quintana Roo over Durango 6-2

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Reynaldo Rodriguez homered and had three hits, driving in two as the Tigres de Quintana Roo beat the Generales de Durango 6-2 on Thursday.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, Durango cut into the lead when Javier Salazar hit a solo home run.

Quintana Roo answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to extend its lead. Francisco Cordoba and Yosmany Guerra both drove in runs en route to the three-run lead.

The Tigres later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Erick Migueles scored on a sacrifice fly before he hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Quintana Roo right-hander Javier Solano (4-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jorge Martinez (3-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings.