Carranza hits walk-off double, Missoula beats Idaho Falls 4-3

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Tristen Carranza had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Missoula Osprey beat the Idaho Falls Chukars 4-3 on Wednesday.

David Sanchez scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single and advanced to second on an error.

After the Chukars scored two runs in the top of the seventh, Missoula cut the deficit to 3-1 in the eighth when Spencer Brickhouse hit an RBI single, scoring Cesar Garcia.

Ryan Fritze (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Austin Manning (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Juan Carlos Negret doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Chukars.