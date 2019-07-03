Pinero’s single leads Rocky Mountain to 9-3 win over Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Antonio Pinero hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 9-3 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Wednesday.

The single by Pinero came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Vibes a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Rocky Mountain scored on three more plays, including a double by Nick Egnatuk that scored Pinero.

Starter Nash Walters (1-0) got the win while Alejandro Mejia (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pioneer League game.