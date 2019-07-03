Gettys, France lift El Paso over Fresno 8-4

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Michael Gettys homered and singled, driving in three runs as the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Fresno Grizzlies 8-4 on Wednesday.

Ty France singled three times for El Paso.

Fresno grabbed a 4-3 lead in the second after Taylor Gushue hit a solo home run.

After El Paso added two runs in the second, the Chihuahuas extended their lead in the eighth inning when Gettys hit a three-run home run.

Kazuhisa Makita (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Fresno starter Joe Ross (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.