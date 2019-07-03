Flores’ homer leads Salem-Keizer to 7-6 win over Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tyler Flores hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 7-6 win over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday. With the victory, the Volcanoes swept the three-game series.

The home run by Flores scored Simon Whiteman and Alexander Canario to give the Volcanoes a 3-0 lead.

Spokane answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring four runs to take a one-run lead, including a two-run double by Cristian Inoa.

The Volcanoes later added single runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Travis Perry (1-0) got the win with five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Sam Hellinger (2-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Jake Hoover reached base three times for the Indians.