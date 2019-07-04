Los Angeles to visit Texas Thursday

Los Angeles Angels (44-43, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (46-40, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (3-4, 3.80 ERA, .99 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Rangers: Lance Lynn (10-4, 4.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rangers are 19-22 against the rest of their division. The Texas pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Lance Lynn leads them with a mark of 9.8.

The Angels are 22-22 in road games. Los Angeles is hitting a collective .260 this season, led by Mike Trout with an average of .300. The Angels won the last meeting 6-2. Jaime Barria recorded his third victory and Trout went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Ariel Jurado took his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .479. Nomar Mazara is 7-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Trout leads the Angels with 86 hits and has 61 RBIs. Justin Bour is 5-for-13 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.68 ERA

Angels: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: day-to-day (quad), Brian Goodwin: 10-day IL (wrist), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand).