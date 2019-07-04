Melendez’s single leads Hartford to 2-1 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Manuel Melendez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 2-1 win over the Trenton Thunder on Thursday.

Brian Serven scored on the play after he hit a double with two outs and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the third, Trenton grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Brandon Wagner. Hartford answered in the next half-inning when Alan Trejo hit an RBI single, bringing home Melendez.

Rayan Gonzalez (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Trenton starter Rony Garcia (1-7) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Thunder, Chris Gittens doubled and singled.

Hartford improved to 3-1 against Trenton this season.