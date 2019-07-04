Williams, Machado and Castillo lead State College in win

NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Donivan Williams had four hits, while Jonatan Machado and Moises Castillo recorded three apiece as the State College Spikes defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 7-1 on Thursday.

Williams singled four times, driving in two runs.

State College started the scoring in the first inning when Carlos Soto hit a sacrifice fly and Williams hit an RBI single.

After State College added a run in the fourth on a double by Dariel Gomez, the Scrappers cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Johnathan Rodriguez hit an RBI double, driving in Raynel Delgado.

Connor Thomas (2-0) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Mahoning Valley starter Jhonneyver Gutierrez (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, State College remains undefeated (4-0) against Mahoning Valley this season.