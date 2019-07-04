Cave, Gordon and Maggi lead Rochester in win

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Jake Cave had four hits, while Nick Gordon and Drew Maggi recorded three apiece as the Rochester Red Wings topped the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 11-1 on Thursday.

Cave tripled, doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Rochester had a big six-run second inning in the blowout victory. The Red Wings sent 10 men to the plate as Gordon hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run single by Maggi en route to the seven-run lead.

Rochester right-hander Sean Poppen (5-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Randall Delgado (1-4) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 12 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Breyvic Valera singled three times for the RailRiders.