Matos’ homer leads Lakewood to 11-10 win over Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Malvin Matos hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Lakewood BlueClaws to an 11-10 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Thursday.

The home run by Matos scored Carlos De La Cruz and Hunter Stovall and was the game's last scoring play.

Tyler McKay (3-4) got the win in relief while Cody Smith (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Grasshoppers, Kyle Mottice doubled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two. Zac Susi homered and singled, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Greensboro is 14-6 against Lakewood this season.