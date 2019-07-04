Kalish leads Omaha to 1-0 win over Nashville

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Jake Kalish allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers over the Nashville Sounds in a 1-0 win on Thursday.

Kalish (6-4) struck out two and walked two to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the fourth inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Kelvin Gutierrez stole second and then scored on a single by Ryan O'Hearn.

Taylor Guerrieri (1-3) went three innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out five in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Sounds, Christian Lopes doubled and singled. Nashville was held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Omaha staff recorded its third shutout of the year.

With the win, Omaha improved to 4-1 against Nashville this season.