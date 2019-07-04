Johnson’s double leads Connecticut to 6-4 win over Vermont

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Cooper Johnson hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning, leading the Connecticut Tigers to a 6-4 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Thursday.

The double by Johnson capped a four-run inning and gave the Tigers a 6-4 lead after Bryant Packard hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Austin Anderson (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Yorlenis Noa (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.