RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Ben DeLuzio drove in Caleb Joseph with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 6-5 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Thursday.

Joseph scored on the play after he led off the inning with a triple.

Ben Taylor (2-2) got the win in relief while Williams Jerez (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Aramis Garcia homered and singled for the River Cats.