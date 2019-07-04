Tovar’s run leads Boise to 6-2 win over Tri-City

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Ezequiel Tovar and Zach Hall scored on an error in the eighth inning to help the Boise Hawks secure a 6-2 victory over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Thursday.

The error, part of a four-run inning, gave the Hawks a 4-2 lead before Michael Toglia hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Reagan Todd (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Tom Colletti (2-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

For the Dust Devils, Jordy Barley singled three times, also stealing a base.