Combs leads San Jose over Visalia 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Dalton Combs had three hits and three RBI as the San Jose Giants beat the Visalia Rawhide 5-3 on Thursday.

San Jose started the scoring in the second inning when Combs hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Sandro Fabian.

Visalia answered in the top of the next frame when Renae Martinez hit an RBI single, scoring L.T. Tolbert to get within two.

The Giants added to their lead in the sixth when Combs hit a two-run double.

Visalia saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jorge Perez hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the San Jose lead to 5-3.

Aaron Phillips (5-5) got the win with four innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Visalia starter Shumpei Yoshikawa (3-5) took the loss in the California League game.

In the losing effort, Visalia got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Martinez reached base four times. The Rawhide squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 12-5 against San Jose this season.