DSL Pirates2 beats DSL Mariners 2-1

, (AP) -- Randy Romero touched home with the decisive run in the seventh inning, as the DSL Pirates2 defeated the DSL Mariners 2-1 on Friday.

Romero scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs, advanced to second on a single by Yeison Ceballo and then went to third on a single by Ceballo.

Earlier in the inning, Alexander Mojica hit a home run to tie the game 1-1.

In the bottom of the third, DSL Mariners took the lead on a single by Noelvi Marte that scored Julio De La Cruz.

Jommer Hernandez doubled and singled twice in the win.

Jose Amaya (5-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Luis Baez (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Pirates2 improved to 5-1 against DSL Mariners this season.