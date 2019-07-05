Cespedes, Lopez lead the way for DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Rubel Cespedes doubled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the DSL Twins beat the DSL Mets1 9-6 on Friday. The DSL Twins snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Jeury Lopez singled three times with two runs for DSL Twins.

DSL Twins started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Luis Baez stole second, went to third on a flyout by Misael Urbina, and then scored on a single by Cespedes.

Trailing 5-1, the DSL Mets1 cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Franklin Linares scored on a groundout.

Julio Bonilla (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Mets1 starter Luis Moreno (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Mets1 left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Wilmis Castro doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the DSL Mets1. Freddy Valdez doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, DSL Mets1 is 3-1 against DSL Twins this season.