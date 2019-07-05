Torres’ homer leads DSL Reds to 8-6 win over DSL Blue Jays

, (AP) -- Esmil Torres hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Reds to an 8-6 win over the DSL Blue Jays on Friday.

The home run by Torres scored Junior Tamares and Deybert Lozano and was the game's last scoring play.

The DSL Blue Jays took a 6-5 lead when Daniel Oliva scored on a groundout in the fourth.

Williams Yanez (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Joneivy Polonia (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Gabriel Martinez singled twice, also stealing a base for the DSL Blue Jays.