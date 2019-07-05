Salcedo’s single leads Mobile to 4-2 win over Jacksonville

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Erick Salcedo hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 4-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday.

The single by Salcedo scored Jahmai Jones and Brandon Sandoval and was the game's last scoring play.

After Mobile crossed the plate for two runs in the second inning, Jacksonville tied the game 2-2 after Adrian Nieto hit a solo home run in the third inning and J.C. Millan scored on a groundout in the fifth.

Adam Hofacket (3-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Tommy Eveld (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Nieto homered and singled for the Jumbo Shrimp.