Ward’s homer leads Beloit to 3-2 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Nick Ward hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to a 3-2 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Snappers and a five-game winning streak for the River Bandits.

The home run by Ward scored Joseph Pena and Max Schuemann and provided all the offense for Beloit.

In the bottom of the second, Quad Cities scored on a fielder's choice that brought home Cesar Salazar. In the following at-bat, Alex Holderbach hit an RBI single, driving in Carlos Machado to give the River Bandits a 2-0 lead.

Beloit right-hander Rafael Kelly (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter R.J. Freure (4-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after he allowed three runs on just two hits over five innings.

For the River Bandits, David Hensley singled three times, also stealing a base.